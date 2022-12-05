Two women wanted in Tillamook State Forest murder found in Nevada

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two women who were named persons of interest in a murder in Tillamook County have been caught, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday afternoon, the sheriff’s office reported deputies were searching for 40-year-old Alyssa Z. Sturgill and 41-year-old Lisa M. Peaslee. Sturgill and Peaslee were associated with a 52-year-old man who was found dead in a campsite in the Tillamook State Forest on Dec. 2. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

SEE ALSO: Oregon DOJ seeks delay of Measure 114 permit requirement

The sheriff’s office said Sturgill and Peaslee had taken the victim’s light blue 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan.

Sturgill and Peaslee, plus the victim’s minivan, were located in Nevada on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tillamook County detectives responded to Nevada for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.