Washington driver fined nearly $600 for driving with snow-covered windshield

A driver in Washington was fined nearly $600 for driving around with snow covering their...
A driver in Washington was fined nearly $600 for driving around with snow covering their windshield.(Washington State Patrol)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:19 PM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Do not make this mistake: A driver in Washington was fined nearly $600 for driving around with snow covering their windshield.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle on Twitter. Only a small portion of the windshield was cleared.

Trooper Weatherwax says the driver was seen driving erratically on SR-16 in Kitsap County. The driver reportedly drove five more miles before being stopped by a trooper. The driver claimed that their windshield wipers weren’t working.

The driver, who was not identified, received a $553 ticket for second-degree negligent driving.

Trooper Weatherwax wants to remind drivers to take the time to remove all snow from your vehicle before leaving the house.

