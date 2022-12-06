6th man arrested in Portland-area child predator sting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a sixth man in a child predator sting in the Portland area.

In September, WCSO arrested five men who intended to meet children in person to have sex. During the sting, those men started conversations with multiple undercover online profiles. Many people immediately ended the conversations once they were told they were speaking to a minor. The men in custody tried to meet the fictitious child for sex when they were arrested.

Michael Thomas Lund, age 32, was the latest man arrested. Lund, who lives in Troutdale, continued to message the account for three months, thinking he was talking to a child. He repeatedly offered to meet the child in person for sex.

Once they confirmed Lund’s identity, detectives got an indictment from a Washington County grand jury. Detectives then arrested Lund in his apartment on Monday.

Lund was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a minor.

Detectives are concerned that Lund may have more victims and are asking anyone with information to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.

