Cans stolen from Beaverton man’s cancer fundraiser

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton couple battling a cancer diagnosis have found themselves the victims of a heartless crime.

Taylor Golsan and her husband Josh have had their lives changed drastically over the last seven months following news that Josh has testicular cancer. Chemotherapy wasn’t doing the trick for the 27 tumors in his upper body, and their doctor in Oregon called the procedure to remove them too risky.

Taylor explained the kind of pain she saw her husband in was unlike anything she’d ever seen.

“He was coughing up blood. He was crying. If you know him, you know he does not go to the doctor and he does not cry.”

This time, the level of pain had him basically knocking on the doctor’s door.

“I knew it was serious.”

At the hospital, they got the news.

“This can only be one thing. It can only be testicular cancer.”

Almost immediately after, Josh started chemotherapy. After being engaged for two years, an idea sparked in Taylor’s mind.

“Let’s elope. Let’s get photos while you still have your hair and look the way you look.”

After the chemotherapy, the 27 tumors remained.

“We sat down with a surgeon, and she said she couldn’t remove it. Meaning, we thought he was going to die.”

She says that’s when the tears came. However, a glimmer of hope came soon after when they learned a surgeon in Indiana would take on the case. Three surgeries later, “he is tumor free from the abdomen up.”

While insurance covers the procedures mostly, flying back and forth from Oregon to Indiana is expensive. Josh, who can’t work through treatment, is unable to be the provider right now. Taylor says she can see that is troubling him.

“He’s stressing about making ends meet. I want that to be gone, so we can move on from it.”

They’ve been fundraising like crazy and doing things like selling their cars and holding massive garage sales.

“Our oldest did a lemonade stand for dad,” Taylor said laughing. “That was a huge hit.”

They also started doing something called Cans for Cancer, but a thief recently snuck up to their home and took a few hundred dollars worth of the cans they collected in several large industrial-sized bags.

“I’d like to think that they might have needed it more than we did,” she said. “It sucks but let this be a warning to people not even to leave your cans outside.”

She’s far more optimistic about getting to the other side of this than she would have been two weeks ago.

“It’s been different,” she said, “but I wouldn’t trade doing it with anyone else.”

Most of all, she just wants to put this part of their lives behind them.

“Getting all of it done,” she said through tears, “being home and knowing that he’s going to be OK.”

Christmas will be within two weeks when they return from this surgery, and she hopes she can still have a nice one for her kids.

Josh will have to return to Indiana for a final surgery in February.

If you’d like to help their family, you can do so here.

