Cloudy with Areas of Drizzle

Good morning! Low clouds and fog are draped across most of the lowlands west of the Cascades. Today is going to turn out to be a gray day for most of us. Areas of fog & drizzle have dampened surfaces, but temperatures are a bit warmer this morning. I’m less concerned about black ice and more concerned about pockets of dense fog. Be prepared for lower visibility on your morning commute. The areas that will probably have icy spots will be in portions of the Gorge, Hood River Valley, & the higher elevations. Considering how cloudy it will be today, temperatures will only make it into the low 40s.

Wednesday will be a touch warmer with a partial clearing possible late in the day. Temps should start off in the mid 30s, with highs in the mid 40s. This will be our last dry day for a bit as another Pacific system takes aim at the Northwest. Rain will arrive overnight along the coast, and will spread inland early Thursday.

Our Thursday morning commute should be pretty wet as a cold front drives a line of steady rain over our western valleys. This rain will transition to snow around 3,000-4,000 feet, with the snow level dropping back to about 2,000 feet behind the front. Rain will switch over to showers between mid to late morning. Expect a few downpours and maybe a rumble of thunder Thursday afternoon.

The following few days are going to be a bit trickier to forecast. Each morning will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 30s with some form of precipitation around. The lowest elevations could see a wintry mix at times, but snow shouldn’t accumulate below 1,000 feet. Conditions will be a bit more dicey in our local hills/foothills since the snow level will be around 1,000-1,500 feet. Elevations above 2,000 feet have quite a bit of snow on the way (between Thursday and Sunday). Our weather pattern will remain pretty active through Sunday morning, so we’ll likely be measuring new snow in feet by the end of the weekend.

Our computer models are hinting at a mainly dry day on Monday, but temperatures will remain on the chilly side of things for the foreseeable future.

Have a great Tuesday!

