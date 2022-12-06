Federal judge rules against Measure 114 challenge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A federal judge in Portland ruled against a temporary restraining order to Measure 114, Tuesday, just two days before the voter-approved measure was set to take effect.

The measure, passed by Oregon voters last month to put new restrictions on gun sales, was originally set to go into effect on Thursday. Measure 114 intends to create a new permit process for those buying firearms, making sure background checks are complete for the sale or transfer of a gun. It also puts restrictions on magazine capacities.

Voters were almost evenly split about the gun restrictions measure. It passed by just 5000 votes out of the 2 million votes cast.

Gun rights activists challenged the measure on constitutional grounds. They wanted to put the law on hold, saying it violates the second amendment. Supporters of the measure argue that it does not violate the constitutional right to bear arms. The federal judge ruled against the challenge to the measure.

The Oregon Department of Justice asked for more time for the measure’s enforcement saying local law enforcement was not ready to put the new permitting process in place. The judge granted them 30 days to develop the permitting process. The measure’s ban on the sale of large-capacity magazines will take effect on Thursday, as planned. The requirements that background checks be completed before any gun is sold or transferred will also take effect.

