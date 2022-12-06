Governor-elect Tina Kotek announces chief of staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon’s Governor-elect, Tina Kotek, announced Andrea Cooper as her chief of staff, Monday.

Cooper will be the first Black woman to serve in this role. She has been in Oregon government and public service for 15 years serving in leadership roles in the Oregon Legislature and in advocacy. Most recently, Cooper served as the deputy chief of staff to Governor Kate Brown.

Cooper has previously served as Board Chair for Bradley Angle, a domestic violence agency that empowers survivors of domestic abuse. She also served on the boards of Emerge Oregon, a statewide group dedicated to empowering Democratic women to run for office, and the Alliance for Youth, a national organization working to strengthen local youth organizing and power.

“Andrea Cooper is a skilled manager and a strategic, collaborative leader. She is ready to build a team of problem-solvers who will always put the needs of the people of Oregon first,” said Governor-elect Kotek. “I’m thrilled to have her coming on board.”

Kotek also announced several members of her transition team including Transition Director Tim Inman, Behavioral Health Lead Annaliese Dolph, Policy Lead Karin Power, Housing and Homelessness Lead Taylor Smiley Wolfe, and Budget Lead Abby Tibbs.

“This team works hard, leads with integrity, and knows how to deliver results. I’m grateful for their service to Oregon and we are ready to get to work,” said Governor-elect Kotek. “In the weeks leading up to inauguration, our focus will be on getting ready to address issues of shared concern across our state: homelessness, mental health and addiction, and successful schools.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.