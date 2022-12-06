Man arrested in Lane County after kidnapping woman, two kids

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A kidnapping suspect was arrested early Tuesday morning following a pursuit with deputies, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Bart Allen Stephanie, was able to get away from police in Vancouver with his three victims, a woman and her two young children. At about 1 a.m., on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office learned that Stephanie may be in the Lane County area.

About 30 minutes later, deputies located Stephanie driving on Jasper Road near Pengra Road. The sheriff’s office said Stephanie tried to elude deputies and drove through a yard in the area of Place Road and Church Road, then continued through a fence and into pasture.

The sheriff’s office said deputies used their patrol vehicles to pin Stephanie’s rented pickup truck, which forced him to stopped.

All three victims were found in the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the woman had an injury to her head from Stephanie assaulting her. The children were not hurt.

Stephanie was booked into the Lane County Jail for three counts of second-degree kidnapping, elude by vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal trespass, and first-degree criminal mischief.

No other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

