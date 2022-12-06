Man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to federal prison, Monday after police stopped him and his accomplice in a car with 12,000 fentanyl pills near Government Camp, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon.

Jeray Lashawn Jessie, age 32, is a former Portland resident living in Pheonix Arizona. According to court documents, Officers stopped a rental car traveling westbound on Highway 26 last March. Jessie and his accomplice were driving from Pheonix to Portland.

Investigators searched the car and found 12,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in a backpack in the trunk of the car. Officers also found messages on Jessie’s phone related to drug trafficking.

On August 17, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland indicted Jessie on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. On August 28, 2022, he pleaded guilty. Jessie was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release, Monday.

