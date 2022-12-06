MAX train rapist sentenced to prison for 2021 assault

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Beaverton MAX stop pleaded guilty to all charges Monday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from an incident in June 2021. According to the D.A.’s Office, a 31-year-old woman was getting off the MAX train at the Beaverton Creek station just after midnight when William Wesley Gilchrist, 40, began following her. Gilchrist reportedly began attacking her from behind, and sexually assaulting her.

Two good Samaritans saw the attack and pulled Gilchrist off. He then threatened both men with a knife before running off into the woods near the Nike campus. Arriving police soon found Gilchrist and took him into custody.

According to the D.A.’s Office, Gilchrist was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Gilchrist pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Gilchrist was sentenced to 100 months in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender and serve a term of post-prison supervision after his release, officials said.

