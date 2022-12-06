MAX train rapist sentenced to prison for 2021 assault

William Wesley Gilchrist, 40.
William Wesley Gilchrist, 40.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Beaverton MAX stop pleaded guilty to all charges Monday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from an incident in June 2021. According to the D.A.’s Office, a 31-year-old woman was getting off the MAX train at the Beaverton Creek station just after midnight when William Wesley Gilchrist, 40, began following her. Gilchrist reportedly began attacking her from behind, and sexually assaulting her.

Two good Samaritans saw the attack and pulled Gilchrist off. He then threatened both men with a knife before running off into the woods near the Nike campus. Arriving police soon found Gilchrist and took him into custody.

According to the D.A.’s Office, Gilchrist was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Gilchrist pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon. Gilchrist was sentenced to 100 months in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender and serve a term of post-prison supervision after his release, officials said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jacob Nebeker pled guilty to murdering his 91-year-old stepfather in 2021.
Wilsonville man pleads guilty to murdering his 91-year-old stepfather with extension cord
Richard Gillmore, also known as the “Jogger Rapist."
Survivors of ‘Jogger Rapist’ say release is ‘surreal’ and ‘scary’
A picture of the man from Snohomish County's underground bunker, which he constructed in his...
Homemade explosives, guns found in bunker under Washington man’s garage
Jesse Ray Burns Jr.
N. Portland suspicious death now being investigated as homicide