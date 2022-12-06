Mule deer stuck in wire fencing rescued by Oregon troopers, biologists

(KPTV) - A mule deer doe that was stuck in fencing in Eastern Oregon was rescued by troopers and biologists.

Oregon State Police posted about the rescue on Facebook and said Fish & Wildlife troopers from Prineville and Madras responded to a report of a mule deer struggling with some wire fencing that was wrapped around it.

Troopers arrived and found the doe with fencing around a leg and its neck. OSP said the troopers saw two yearling mule deer twins staying close by.

Oregon Department Fish and Wildfire biologists responded to help troopers. Biologists used a tranquilizer dart to calm the doe. Once the doe laid down, two troopers approached her and cut the wire fencing.

Once all the wire fencing was clear, biologist gave the doe reversal drugs to wake her up. After waking up, OSP said the doe trotted off to rejoin the twin yearlings.

OSP would like people who see a wild animal in trouble to not approach on their own. Call *OSP and request a trooper to help.

