Nob Hill Christmas adds nostalgia to holiday season

By Ayo Elise
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:55 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Nob Hill Christmas is gathering pieces from Portland’s Christmas past to put on display so visitors can walk down memory lane!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the festive spot, at Northwest 26th and Northwest Wilson, to learn more about how it all came to be.

The owners are always looking for pieces from Alpenrose’s Dairyville, Meier & Frank, and other old Portland holiday displays! To contact or to visit their recreated Santaland, just check out their website here.

