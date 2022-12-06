ODOT crews install boulders to prevent encampments under Portland overpass

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is working to keep encampments away from Interstate 5 by adding large boulders.

FOX 12 found crews placing boulders under the Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Marine Drive overpass. ODOT says it’s a well known campsite.

ODOT says the city of Portland cleared out the most recent group of campers last week, and ODOT crews began their work Monday morning.

The project is similar to other boulder placements along freeways, including the one along Interstate 205 at Southeast Powell. ODOT says the boulders help prevent illegal camping activity and have been successful in other areas.

