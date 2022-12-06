One year later: Reward for missing Washington girl reaches $85,000

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - December 6, 2022 marks one year since Washington girl Oakley Carlson was reported missing. She also turns 6 on the same day.

Since that time, Oakley’s biological parents have not helped in the search for her, FOX 13 in Seattle reports.

The foster family of Oakley, though, is not giving up. For anyone who can locate Oakley, a prize of more than $85,000 is currently being offered. And later this week, a rally and a fundraiser are planned by the girl’s supporters in her honor.

When Grays Harbor deputies checked on the 5-year-old girl’s welfare a year ago, they discovered that she was missing.

According to detectives, her parents, Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers, resisted being questioned and were ultimately taken into custody on suspicion of endangering one of their other children.

“I really am hopeful that more people will kind of hear about it and look into it and realize money does talk, if people know something, but they’ve been afraid to tell someone about it, it’s worth talking to someone about,” Oakley’s foster mom Jamie Jo Hiles told FOX 13.

