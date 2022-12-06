Survivors of ‘Jogger Rapist’ say release is ‘surreal’ and ‘scary’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Survivors of convicted Portland rapist Richard Gillmore, also known as the “Jogger Rapist,” are speaking out ahead of his release next week.

Gillmore is set to be released from prison Dec. 16 after serving nearly 36 years. He was originally sentenced to 30-60 years, but the parole board cut it in half the year after he was sentenced.

“We knew this day was coming but it is very surreal and it is very scary,” said Danielle Tudor, one of the survivors. “When we started this journey 2007, 2008, as you had victims start to come forward and then find out about parole hearings, there was some element of safety because you knew where he was. We will no longer have that element of safety.”

Gillmore admitted to being a serial rapist and to raping nine girls and women in the Portland area in the 1970′s and 80′s. He would go on jogs through neighborhoods and stake out victims in their homes before raping them. He was only convicted for one of those cases due to the statute of limitations but admitted to raping Tudor when she was 17.

An assessment by the Oregon Board of Parole placed Gillmore at a “level one” risk for re-offending, meaning he will have to register as a sex offender, but his name will not be on a registry that the public can see. The state of Oregon also says it’s not required to notify communities when a sex offender moves in.

Back in October, the Multnomah County Communications Office gave the following statement to FOX 12 regarding his pending release:

“His supervision plan has not yet been finalized. Gilmore presents as a low-risk offender on the sex offender risk assessment. However, given the unique nature of his offenses, he would be placed on high-risk supervision — which would include GPS monitoring and more frequent office and community contacts.”

When FOX 12 spoke to Tiffany Edens, who was 13 years old when Gillmore raped her, she was told he was being released into transitional housing in Portland’s Old Town.

The Multnomah County Department of Community Justice has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 to discuss Tudor’s request to be granted the same rights as a victim of incarceration. She says currently, she is like the rest of the community and will not know where Gillmore will be 30 days after his release.

“He can go on a computer and find out where my family lives,” said Tudor. “Yet I don’t, as the innocent person. I don’t even get to know the area where he is. I’m not allowed to know that. I just keep thinking how did this get reversed? My family spent this weekend putting up cameras, ring doorbell, all sorts of other stuff and getting them a monitored security system because I take that threat that seriously.”

The Multnomah County Department of Community Justice provided FOX 12 with the following statement:

“Our priority is community safety and our goal is to always share as much information as a survivor would want. Any victim or survivor connected to someone on DCJ supervision can work with an advocate, who can support them in a myriad of ways including but not limited to system navigation, emotional support, safety planning, trauma education, court accompaniment, sharing case information, access to community resources and referrals. We consider Danielle Tudor to be a survivor of violence and we will provide all the resources we can to her.

We are beholden to the Oregon State Constitution which defines a “victim” as any person determined by the prosecuting attorney or the court to have suffered direct financial, psychological or physical harm as a result of a crime and, in the case of a victim who is a minor, the legal guardian of the minor. This means that community justice agencies cannot designate someone as a “victim” with constitutional victim rights as designated in Article 1, section 42 subsection 6c.

The Oregon Board of Parole has their own definition of “victim” and people identified by the Board as a victim can receive notifications from the Board of Parole and be notified about, be present at, and make statements at Morrissey Hearings (which are similar to probation violation hearings). We would provide those sorts of notifications.

We will be reviewing his electronic monitoring every 30 days, which is a general guideline that we use for electronic monitoring. He will be required to report in regularly, receive home and field contacts. His supervision plan will also include a strict curfew and regular check-ins — scheduled and unscheduled with his parole and probation officer, among other providers. He will be on a high-risk supervision.

It includes a clear prohibition of contacting victims, directly or indirectly, and prohibitions on contact with minors and places where minors may congregate. It also includes the completion of programs associated with his supervision.”

Despite Gillmore’s upcoming release, Tudor says she will continue fighting for change to protect survivors and the community.

“Maybe it will take a lawsuit against the State of Oregon to get into gear and to take this seriously,” said Tudor. “Me, living out of Oregon, if I have to come back here and do a lawsuit to make it right, somebody has got to do it.”

When asked for more information regarding Gillmore’s release, the Oregon Department of Corrections stated, “For safety and security reasons, we do not disclose the time an adult in custody will be released.”

