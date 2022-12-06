Two teens accused of damaging baseball field in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A baseball field in Salem was badly damaged after two teens did donuts on the field with a truck.
Salem police responded to the Gilmore Field, located at 1150 Hoyt Street Southeast, just before 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Police had received a report that a truck had driven onto the field and was going in circles on the ballfield.
Officers arrived and found the teens, two 16-year-old boys, inside of the truck. Police said the truck had high-centered when the teens tried to take it over a slope on the field.
Police said the teens were released to their parents and each referred to the Marion County Juvenile Department on charges of first-degree criminal mischief.
The Gilmore Field is a few block away from South Salem High School and the field is known to be used by the high school’s baseball team.
Police did not say if the teens were students in the Salem-Keizer School District.
