West Linn mayor announces resignation 2 years into term

West Linn City Hall.
West Linn City Hall.(Google Street View)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:44 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) – The mayor of West Linn Jules Walters has announced her resignation following her election to Oregon House of Representatives District 37. Walters was elected as mayor of West Linn in 2020.

“Thank you for the honor to serve with you and for you. I have learned from each of you, and I will carry it forward into my new role as your State Representative for House District 37. I’m proud of the new path that the city is on,” Walters said Monday.

On Monday, Walters announced it would be her last official City Council meeting as mayor, with intentions of resigning from the position Friday.

According to West Linn city charter, a special election will need to be held in May as she only served two of her four-year term.

The City Council has the option to elect an interim mayor for the time being.

