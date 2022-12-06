Wilsonville man pleads guilty to murdering his 91-year-old stepfather with extension cord

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A Wilsonville man pled guilty to murdering his 91-year-old stepfather on Monday, the day before his trial was set to begin.

Jacob Matthew Nebeker, 33, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for second degree murder.

On January 22, 2021, just after midnight, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies answered a panicked 911 call coming from a home on NW Canterwood Way in Bethany, near the Claremont Golf Course. The relative of Jacob Nebeker claimed to have recently seen Nebeker murdering Mr. Gutjahr in a bedroom using an extension cord and a plastic bag.

When deputies arrived, they found the cousin hiding on the golf course and Mr. Gutjahr deceased in a bathroom. Detectives determined that Nebeker had moved Gutjahr’s body after the killing to stage an accidental fall and had attempted to conceal other evidence.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Gutjahr had died from ligature strangulation and being smothered. Corroborating DNA evidence was found on the murder weapons.

The victim, Gilbert J. Gutjahr, was a retired public administrator and Air Force Veteran. His second wife Karen Nebeker, who is Jacob Nebeker’s mother, inherited his estate, which was substantial. Karen was home at the time of the incident but was reportedly asleep at the time of the murder. She has denied any involvement and was not charged.

