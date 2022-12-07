2 hurt after shooting in Salem grocery store parking lot

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in a grocery store parking lot in Salem Tuesday night.

At about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the Winco, located 1240 block of Lancaster Driver Southeast, after a witness reported a person in a vehicle fired shots at people in another vehicle. Both vehicles left the scene before officers arrived.

Five minutes later, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call that two people with gunshot wounds were in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of Lancaster Drive Southeast.

Police said two men, ages 19 and 22, were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Salem Health for treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.

