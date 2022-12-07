Amazon hub broken into and lockers emptied at Gresham apartment complex

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - ‘Tis the season for ordering gifts online, which also means thieves are on the prowl. Just this past weekend, an Amazon Hub was broken into at an apartment complex in Gresham and most of the lockers emptied out.

Neighbors tell FOX 12, sadly, it’s not that surprising these days.

Karen Felker said she walks her puppy at five every morning around her apartment complex in Gresham.

“My little dog and I get up early in the morning and it’s just around the corner at the end of the sidewalk,” Karen Felker, a neighbor, said.

She said she was surprised to find the Amazon Hub locker at Trailside Apartments broken into while on their walk a few days ago.

“It’s a shock to see the strips have been torn off the sides, all the doors have been open and there’s nothing in there,” Felker said.

Another neighbor said he noticed the hub was out of order when he tried to pick up his order.

“I only saw that a panel was off the other day because I went in to try and get one, but the power was off for it,” Madison Desantis, a neighbor, said.

A spokesperson for Amazon said they’re investigating, and that they’ve reached out to customers impacted to replace or refund their items.

Neighbors said this has happened before.

“I’ve also talked to the repair man who said there’s a big ring going around in these apartment complexes and they move from apartment complex to apartment complex,” Felker said.

And they said sadly package thefts are just becoming a normal part of the holiday season.

“It’s kind of to be expected. At least for me, I’ve been ripped off so many times. It’s not a surprise, especially in this season, someone will take advantage,” Desantis said.

Karen said she tries to be home to pick up her deliveries as soon as possible and said her neighbors do try to look out for one another.

“I knocked on his door and I said, ‘Dan, you have groceries out here.’ He goes, ‘Oh, I didn’t even know,’” Felker said.

Gresham police said there are some things you can do to keep your packages safe: require a signature, change your delivery time for when someone can be home, or have your delivery held for pick up at a shipping store.

