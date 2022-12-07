Café Yumm robber gets away with $190 before same-day arrest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man is facing multiple charges after a Monday robbery at Café Yumm in the Lloyd District, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Shane Rory Cuddihy, 43, entered the Café Yumm near Northeast 7th Avenue Monday and approached an employee at the counter. Cuddihy then began waving a plastic bag in the employee’s face while brandishing what “appeared to be a gun,” pointing it at the employee, MCSO says.

Cuddihy then instructed employees to give him “the money in the drawer” and threw the plastic bag at them, making away with approximately $190.

Responding police collected a detailed description of Cuddihy. Officers also recovered a piece of paper at the scene with the suspect’s surname written on it. Shortly after, PPB received word from TriMet a person matching the suspect’s description was near Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Columbia Street.

Cuddihy was found by PPB and identified by an employee of Café Yumm. A search of his possessions found a glock-style BB gun.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges, including an offense for which Oregon law permits pretrial detention, and is requesting that Cuddihy be returned to custody and held without bail.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.