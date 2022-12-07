On the Go with Ayo at Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:58 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon holiday tradition lets you walk on the wild side of a winter holiday wonderland!
The Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights is happening now until Jan. 5, 2023.
This year, in addition to the classic walk through a display of 1.5 millions lights, you can bring your family and friends to a drive-through experience on select nights.
To buy tickets and for the full ZooLights schedule, click here.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.