On the Go with Ayo at Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon holiday tradition lets you walk on the wild side of a winter holiday wonderland!

The Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights is happening now until Jan. 5, 2023.

The Oregon Zoo's ZooLights is happening now until Jan. 5, 2023.

This year, in addition to the classic walk through a display of 1.5 millions lights, you can bring your family and friends to a drive-through experience on select nights.

The Oregon Zoo's ZooLights is happening now until Jan. 5, 2023.

To buy tickets and for the full ZooLights schedule, click here.

The Oregon Zoo's ZooLights is happening now until Jan. 5, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.