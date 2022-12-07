Kate Brown issues additional order as respiratory illness surge strains hospitals

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an additional executive order Wednesday to help support hospitals as hospitalizations for respiratory illnesses continue to increase across the state.

The executive order expands on the order Brown issued on Nov. 14, in response to the surge in adult and pediatric cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), influenza and COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.

The Brown’s new executive order will expand flexibility for health care workers and hospitals to address the rise in adult and pediatric hospitalizations and help relieve strained hospital capacity.

“Our health care workers––our nurses, doctors, and hospital staff––are being pushed to their limits by this year’s combination of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 hospitalizations,” Brown said. “As they do everything they can to keep Oregonians healthy and safe, we must all do our part to help them. Our health care workers are working around the clock to protect the people most vulnerable to severe respiratory illnesses––including our young children and seniors.” Brown also asked people to wear masks in crowded spaces, make sure they are up to date with vaccinations and staying home when sick.

Along with the governor’s order, the Oregon Health Authority has allocated $25 million toward hiring additional nurses to help solve staffing shortages, according to the governor’s office.

However, the Oregon Nurses Association said in a statement following Brown’s order, that while the order was necessary, it is also “embarrassingly late,” and will allow hospitals to continue understaffing shits.

“ONA’s recent statewide nurse survey points to unsafe staffing levels as the major cause of nurse turnover in Oregon’s hospitals – and turnover is the reason for our state’s nurse staffing crisis,” the OHA’s statement said. “Nurses report that 99% of units in Oregon’s hospitals are sometimes or never staffed appropriately.”

