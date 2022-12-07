Man arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Vancouver; meth, fentanyl pills seized

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man was arrested late Sunday night after leading a deputy on a pursuit, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 12 a.m., a deputy located a stolen vehicle traveling in the area of Northeast Andresen Road and Northeast 40th Street. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop and began driving recklessly.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect lost control on an eastbound turn at Northeast 40th Street and Northeast 66th Avenue. The vehicle went off the roadway and hit a sign.

The deputy then saw the suspect get out of the vehicle and run away. The sheriff’s office said the deputy chased the suspect and was able to catch him.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect refused to identify himself but since authorities were familiar with him they were able to identify him as James Mcauley. Mcauley reportedly had several hundred fentanyl pills and methamphetamine in his possession.

Mcauley was booked into the Clark County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, and possession of controlled substances.

The investigation is ongoing.

