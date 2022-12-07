Man beaten, robbed by street racers in NE Portland.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was brutally attacked and robbed in Northeast Portland back in June after asking drivers to slow down. The suspects involved have yet to be identified and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward to anyone that has any information.

Will Stevens and his wife were on their daily walk around 8:30 p.m. on the night of June 12; a time when it’s still daylight. Three cars sped down NE Fazio Way and Will signaled them to slow down, a simple gesture that put him in the hospital.

“She had just stepped out into the street to pick up a nail. We didn’t hear the cars until she had literally just stepped into the street. I stepped out raised my arms and said slow down,” says Stevens. “My concern was for the safety of my wife.”

Two of the cars stopped and turn around, that’s when Will saw four men get out of the car and two of them holding metal pipes.

“I knew that this was not gonna have a pleasant ending, so I turned my wife and yelled at her to keep walking, keep going which she did thankfully,” says Stevens.

The encounter turned physical, leaving Will with a black eye, multiple bruises and an open gash on his head. It took Will three months to recover.

“She heard the cars screeching away and she noticed that I was laying in the street, she came back and called the ambulance,” says Stevens.

Will was also robbed of his shoes and his Rolex. Across the street from the accident is an open field. At the time, the grass stood tall, but it was recently cut. A few days ago, Will decided to take a look and found his shoes in the field, but not his watch.

Will says street racing in the area is common. Cameras from that night show a white pickup truck and a sedan driving off. Will says he didn’t believe a small gesture would lead to something so serious.

“I was lucky to be alive. I feel very fortunate,” says Stevens.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for anyone with any information. To leave an anonymous tip

