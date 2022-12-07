Mayor Wheeler wants more city employees back in the office

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced plans to transition more city employees back to in-person work.

Wheeler’s plan claimed the changes would affect 40% of city employees currently working one day per week in the office.

The plan was made after consultation with City Council and drew on conclusions from surveys and focus groups of city staff. Wheeler’s office did not provide details about those methods.

Wheeler’s plan said a “small percentage” of employees would be allowed to work fully remote based on an undefined set of “defined criteria” and hybrid employees would be required to work at least half their time in-person starting in April 2023.

Wheeler’s statement on the plan emphasized that city managers would be flexible with employees about their schedules within the framework of the plan.

It also noted that 60% of all city employees continued to work in person during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

