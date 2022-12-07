Oregon, Washington given ‘good’ rating in traffic safety report, but still room for improvement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon and Washington are two of only five US states given a “good” rating by a traffic safety advocacy group. Despite that, the group says there’s still room for improvement.

The group, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, released its 2023 Roadmap for Safety. It found 2021 traffic deaths across the country reached a 16-year high of nearly 43,000, and that’s why the group is pushing for change.

The report, released Tuesday, categorizes each state and the District of Columbia with three colors: green, yellow, and red.

Both Oregon and Washington are in the green category, which means good. Yellow means caution and red equals danger.

The categories are based on each state’s progress in enacting certain traffic safety laws. Those include ones that focus on things like: child passenger safety, impaired and distracted driving, and teen driving.

Rana Abbas Taylor represents Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Her sister, husband and three children were all killed by a drunk driver.

Taylor helped push legislation that requires technology in all new cars to help prevent impaired driving by the year 2027. It was included in the infrastructure bill that was signed into law last year, but Taylor is urging the government and car makers to meet that deadline.

“Nothing can bring my family back. I live with that painful reality every day, but our state and federal leaders can and must help hasten a future free from such senseless, devastating, and preventable losses,” Taylor said.

The report found Oregon could improve traffic safety by implementing a law requiring kids 12 and under to ride in the back seat of a car. Washington already has a law like that in place.

The report concludes that Washington should put in place a booster seat law like Oregon has, which requires children to use booster seats until they are big enough to sit in a seat on their own.

To view the full 2023 Roadmap for Safety report, click here.

