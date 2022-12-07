Portland metro ranks 7th for package thefts in the country

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland metro area is once again in the top 10 for package thefts in the nation’s major metro areas. The area ranks seventh in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year.

In the past year, approximately 260 million packages have vanished from porches around the nation, according to SafeWise’s 5th Annual Package Theft Report. That represents a 50 million package increase over the prior year. Seattle-Tacoma also made the list as the second worst area for package thefts.

More than three out of four Americans have had a package stolen, according to SafeWise. In 2022, $19.5 billion in lost packages was projected to occur. According to SafeWise, 40% of stolen packages have a value of $50 to $100.

Portland’s rank of 7th place remained unchanged from the previous year.

The top 10 major metros for package thefts are:

San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose Seattle-Tacoma Austin Hartford-New Haven Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto Los Angeles Portland Fresno-Visalia Milwaukee New Orleans

