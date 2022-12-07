Rain & Mountain Snow Returning Tonight

Good morning! It’s a cloudy and chilly start to the day across northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. Today will be our last *mainly dry* day. Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out this morning, but the majority of the day will feature quiet weather conditions. Expect to see a few sunbreaks around midday with high temperatures reaching the mid 40s. Conditions will go downhill tonight as a cold front approaches.

Rain will spread over the coastline later this evening, and will move inland overnight. If you’re an early riser, prepare for soggy conditions on your Thursday morning commute. Rain will transition to showers between the mid morning & early afternoon, with on & off showers the remainder of the day. While rain falls in the lower elevations, a lot of snow will be piling up in the higher elevations. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the Cascades, the Hood River Valley and the central Columbia River Gorge. Expect about 10-16 inches of snow on Thursday above 2,500 feet. Elevations between 1,500-2,500 feet will pick up closer to 2-8 inches of snow. The forecast will be a bit trickier in the Gorge. Areas in the central Gorge (near river level) can expect about 2-5 inches of snow. The upper Hood River Valley should receive about 4-8 inches of snow.

Showers will taper off a bit between Thursday night and Friday morning, but rain and mountain snow ramps back up late Friday into Saturday. Saturday should be the wettest day of the weekend, with only a few leftover showers Sunday morning. Highs will range between the low to mid 40s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

High pressure will build over the Northwest early next week, bringing at least a couple days of dry weather. It’ll be chilly though, with highs closer to 40 degrees, & overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Have a great Wednesday!

