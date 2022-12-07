Rainy night ahead, then lots of showers or rain the next 3 days

We’ve seen a mix of clouds and sun today with the west side of the metro area especially gloomy. Temperatures have been cooler than normal again with highs only around 40 degrees or so.

We’ve got 3 wet days ahead folks! One wet Pacific weather system moves inland tonight, then another Friday afternoon/night. In between we’ll see lots of showers. By Sunday the showers will be tapering off and it appears much of NEXT week could be dry.

Tonight’s system will bring snow to the mountains and we expect 3-5″ by tomorrow afternoon up there. More snow follows Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Most likely the heaviest snow will fall Friday night.

In the Columbia River Gorge it’ll be just cold enough for snow to fall late tonight through noon tomorrow. We expect 2-4″ of wet snow at river level (along freeway/highways), and more higher up in the Hood River and White Salmon valleys. Another surge of snow passes through the Gorge Friday night. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect there.

We’ll transition into a drier weather pattern later Sunday and Monday. With strong high pressure developing to our east, that means lots of strong/cold east wind by the middle of next week.

