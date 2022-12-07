State Attorney General asks Oregon Supreme Court to review Measure 114 ruling

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After a ruling by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio threw the implementation of Measure 114 — set for Thursday — into limbo Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office officially appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

“We strongly disagree with the decision of the Harney County Circuit Court. Our mandamus petition to the Oregon Supreme Court gives our highest state court the opportunity to weigh in now and reverse the Harney County judge’s ruling,” AG Rosenblum said in a statement Wednesday. “Magazine capacity restrictions and permitting requirements have a proven track record: they save lives! We are confident the Oregon Constitution—like the Second Amendment of the U.S. constitution—allows these reasonable regulations.”

The lawsuit in Harney County, filed by Gun Owners of America Inc., the Gun Owners Foundation and several individual gun owners, sought to have the entire law placed on hold while its constitutionality is decided. The state lawsuit specifically makes the claims under the Oregon Constitution, not the U.S. Constitution — and that means for now, Raschio’s ruling is binding in the entire state.

Earlier Tuesday, a federal judge in Portland had delivered an initial victory to proponents of the sweeping gun-control measure narrowly approved by Oregon voters last month.

Read the filing.

