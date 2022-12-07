Tigard man gets 6 years federal prison for selling fentanyl pills, meth

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old Tigard man was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for his role in selling illegal drugs in the Portland area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

Cole Richard Killion was sentenced to 72 months in prison and four years’ supervised release for selling narcotics which included counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to court documents, investigators found that between December 2020 and February 2021, Killion’s bank account recorded 37 cash deposits and electronic funds transfers totaling approximately $56,000, which was not consistent with his employment at the time.

On Aug. 4, 2021, agents served a federal search warrant on Killion’s Tigard home where he lived with his parents. That day, Killion left the house carrying a rectangular case containing more than 500 counterfeit oxycodone pills and various drug paraphernalia.

After searching the house, investigators found 1,500 pills with fentanyl, 187 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, 345 grams of methamphetamine, and 501 grams of cocaine. Investigators also found two firearms, ammunition and “other materials” related to drug trafficking.

On Aug. 5, 2021, Killion was charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine, and possessing a firearm in connection to drug trafficking and other offenses.

On Aug. 17, 2021, a federal grand jury indicted Killion on drug trafficking and firearm charges and he pleaded guilty on Oct. 12, 2022.

