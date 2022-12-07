Tigard man reunites with the first responders who saved his life

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Three months ago to the day, Mark Houston suddenly collapsed while talking with friends. His breathing stopped and he went into cardiac arrest.

His friends started CPR and, 90 seconds later, the first Tigard police officer arrived and took over. Then medics from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue got there and finished the job of reviving him.

Houston was reunited with the first responders that saved his life and was able to thank them.

“I don’t think there’s been a day since then that I haven’t got up and seen the sun come up and thank my lucky stars that I”m here to do that,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.