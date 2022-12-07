Woman dies in head-on crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Salem on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., officers were called out to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street Northeast and Hawthorne Avenue Northeast. Police said an investigation revealed a Chevrolet Camaro was westbound on State Street when it struck a Ford Fiesta head-on that was making a northbound turn onto Hawthorne Avenue.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 67-year-old Natalie Satalich, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Hawthorne Avenue was closed, as well as a portion of State Street, for nearly five hours for the crash investigation.

Police said no arrest has been made or citations issued at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

