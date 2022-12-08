1 dead after N. Portland crash involving 3 cars, 1 semi

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau says one person has died after a crash involving three cars and a semi-truck in the Sunderland neighborhood early Wednesday evening.

Officers first responded to the crash at 4:56 p.m. on Northeast Columbia Boulevard just west of Northeast 33rd Drive. One occupant of a car was found dead, and another occupant of a different car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, PPB says.

The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team is on the scene investigating. During the investigation, Northeast Columbia Boulevard is closed between Northeast 21st Avenue and Northeast 42nd Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-324978, or call (503) 823-2103.

