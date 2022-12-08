1 dead after N. Portland crash involving 3 cars, 1 semi

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:33 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau says one person has died after a crash involving three cars and a semi-truck in the Sunderland neighborhood early Wednesday evening.

Officers first responded to the crash at 4:56 p.m. on Northeast Columbia Boulevard just west of Northeast 33rd Drive. One occupant of a car was found dead, and another occupant of a different car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, PPB says.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver father attempts to kill wife, baby before turning gun on himself

The Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team is on the scene investigating. During the investigation, Northeast Columbia Boulevard is closed between Northeast 21st Avenue and Northeast 42nd Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-324978, or call (503) 823-2103.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2 hurt after shooting in Salem grocery store parking lot
2 hurt after shooting in Salem grocery store parking lot
Officials confirm deliberate physical attacks on Oregon and Washington substations
Officials confirm deliberate physical attacks on Oregon and Washington substations
Wanted man in armed standoff with Gresham police
Wanted man in armed standoff with Gresham police - breaking news update
Oregon Supreme Court rejects appeal to review Measure 114 ruling