Active Weather Through Sunday A.M.

It’s a wet start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, and snowy in the Cascades. We also have a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow developing into the Gorge. Freezing rain shouldn’t be around for too much longer, and is only confined to an area between about Crown Point and Multnomah Falls. We’re expecting more of a rain/snow mix along the west end of the Gorge, with snowy conditions in the central Gorge. Precipitation is developing along a cold front, which is already moving onshore over western Washington around 3:00 A.M. As this cold front advances inland, we’ll transition to on & off showers. This should happen in the metro area between the late morning and early afternoon. The remainder of the day will be cool & showery with high temperatures reaching the mid 40s.

The cold front is moving a bit faster than previously anticipated, so we’re expecting a bit less rainfall & mountain snow today. It’ll still be tough to travel over the Cascade Passes, where 6-12 inches of snow will be possible. The greatest totals will occur above 3,000 feet. Meanwhile, snowfall totals will vary quite a bit across the Gorge. The west end of the Gorge could see 1-3 inches of snow, while the central Gorge should pick up closer to 2-4 inches of snow. The Hood River & White Salmon valleys will end up with about 3-6 inches of new snow. Use extra caution traveling through the Gorge & Cascades today.

Showery conditions will continue through Friday morning before the rain ramps up again. Another Pacific system will take aim at the Northwest, bringing widespread rain & mountain snow to the region. We’ll transition back to showery weather on Saturday, with a few leftover showers lingering into Sunday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s this weekend.

Conditions will dry out next week, but are expected to turn colder. A gusty east wind returns by midday Tuesday, leaving us with lots of sunshine and highs closer to 40 degrees. Most locations will drop below freezing starting Monday night.

