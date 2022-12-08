Crews respond to apartment fire in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An apartment complex in the St. Johns neighborhood was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the fire at about 5:49 a.m. in the 8600 block of North Willamette Boulevard. Crews arrived to the scene and found smoke showing from one building of the apartment complex.

Further investigation found fire in a second-floor apartment as well as in a ground floor unit. PF&R said fire had also moved into the attic space of the building.

All residents of the complex were able to get out safely. One person was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes after first crews arrived to the scene.

A fire investigator has responded to the apartment complex to determine the cause.

