Elderly Oregon man rescued after spending 2 days in truck stuck in the snow

Elderly Oregon man rescued after spending 2 days in truck stuck in the snow
Elderly Oregon man rescued after spending 2 days in truck stuck in the snow(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROSPECT Ore. (KPTV) - A 77-year-old man was rescued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team after spending two days stranded in the snow.

The man was reported missing late Tuesday night in the vicinity of Elk Creek Road west of Prospect. Then, around 8 a.m. Wednesday deputies discovered the man about 10 miles off the road.

SEE ALSO: Police: 63-year-old man reported missing from Vancouver hospital found safe

He attempted to turn his truck around two days prior but got stranded in two to three feet of snow. The man didn’t have a working heater, so he spent the previous two nights in his truck.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Supreme Court rejects appeal to review Measure 114 ruling

He was discovered in high spirits, according to officials, with only mild hypothermia.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Family rescued after getting stuck in snow while searching for Christmas tree
Family rescued after getting stuck in snow while searching for Christmas tree
TriMet proposes rule change in approach to keep riders safer.
TriMet considers raising its adult fares for the first time in more than a decade
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the legislation is 'on the right side of history.'
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress