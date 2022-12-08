Elderly Oregon man rescued after spending 2 days in truck stuck in the snow

PROSPECT Ore. (KPTV) - A 77-year-old man was rescued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team after spending two days stranded in the snow.

The man was reported missing late Tuesday night in the vicinity of Elk Creek Road west of Prospect. Then, around 8 a.m. Wednesday deputies discovered the man about 10 miles off the road.

He attempted to turn his truck around two days prior but got stranded in two to three feet of snow. The man didn’t have a working heater, so he spent the previous two nights in his truck.

He was discovered in high spirits, according to officials, with only mild hypothermia.

