Eugene bookkeeper suspected of tax theft, police seek additional victims

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for additional victims of alleged embezzlement of tax money by a Eugene bookkeeper, police said Thursday.

On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant on 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout’s bookkeeping business Eugene Tax Service Inc.

Police said Stout does payroll for a number of Eugene business, which includes payroll taxes. She is suspected of not making the required state and federal tax payments on behalf of at least two clients since 2019, while still collecting their tax money. This has left the businesses liable for back taxes and penalties, police said.

Allegedly, Stout deposited the tax money directly into her personal bank account and used it for personal expenses. Detectives also said they found evidence that Stout used incoming funds from clients to pay old tax bills for other clients.

At least five local businesses are suspected to be victims in some way, police said, but they believe there are more.

Eugene financial investigators are asking any local businesses that think they could potentially be victims of Stout to email Detective Chris White at cwhite@eugene-or.gov and mention case number 22-08394.

