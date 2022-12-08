FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: Providence food pantry helps patients in need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - According to hunger relief organizations, one in 10 Oregonians are going hungry. If it wasn’t for local food pantries, the hunger problem in Oregon and Southwest Washington might be a lot worse.

The Portland Open Bible Community Food Pantry on Southeast 92nd is just one food pantry providing for thousands of families in need. The pantry told FOX 12 that roughly one-quarter of the community goes without food sometimes and that includes a lot of children, about 25% which is more than double the state average.

Now, not only is the pantry open to provide food for those who visit the pantry, but it is also stocking a small pantry at Providence Gateway Family Medicine.

It’s a unique idea that came about when doctors at the Providence clinic noticed that 13% of their patients had health problems in part because they weren’t getting enough to eat. They now ask their patients specific questions about that and if they believe they need food. The patients then go from the doctor’s office to the clinic’s new food pantry.

“Here we have the privilege of serving many vulnerable under insured people who are struggling to meet demands of putting food on the table,” said Dr. Elizabeth O’Neill.

Patients can leave the clinic’s pantry with a three-day supply of food, and medical staff follow up with them to connect them to government programs and food pantries in their neighborhoods if they need it.

Everyone can help out this holiday season. FOX 12 has partnered with Fred Meyer, so if you shop there, just round up your bill to the nearest dollar when you checkout. That money goes to the FOX 12 Hunger Free Project, which directly helps local people who need food.

