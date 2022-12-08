Missing Portland man has ‘child-like demeanor,’ PPB says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing endangered man.

PPB says Craig Hollowell, 53, has not been seen since Dec. 4. Hollowell has health concerns and authorities say it’s not believed he can manage his own medications.

Hollowell is described as a Black male, 6′4″ in height, 170 lbs, balding on top with black and gray hair on the sides, and a mostly gray short-cropped goatee. Police say Hollowell moves slowly and uses a walker.

PPB believes he may be wearing light-colored denim pants and shirt with white Nike Air Jordan’s. He suffered a stroke a couple of years ago and has a child-like demeanor when he is off of his prescribed medications, according to officers. Additionally, he will likely know his name but not his home address. He does not have a cell phone or money.

Hollowell lives in the Buckman Neighborhood, but also often stays with family in Montavilla neighborhood.

If anyone sees Craig, please call 911. If anyone has information about Craig that is not time sensitive, please e-mail missing@police.portlandoregon.gov .

