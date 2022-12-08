Police: 63-year-old man reported missing from Vancouver hospital found safe

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a man who was reported missing from PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has been found.

Jordon Rice, 63, reportedly walked away from the medical center early Thursday morning. Police did not say why he was at the hospital or what medical conditions he may have.

Just after 7 a.m., police reported Rice was accounted for at the hospital. No other details were released.

