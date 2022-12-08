Portland is one of the most fun cities in the US, according to a new study

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Everyone’s idea of fun is different.

WalletHub is, fortunately, taking the guesswork out of selecting the most entertaining cities in America. The company’s most recent survey rates the fun-factor of 182 US cities according to three categories of factors: entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and costs.

Portland fell on their 2022 list of the most fun-loving cities at 14th place.

Here are the 20 most fun cities in the nation, according to WalletHub’s analysis:

Las Vegas Orlando Miami Atlanta New Orleans San Francisco Austin Honolulu New York City Chicago Cincinnati Tampa, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida Portland, Oregon Denver San Diego Washington, D.C. Houston St. Louis Los Angeles

WalletHub says their researchers examined 65 pertinent metrics within their criteria to determine the most fun cities. These include things like the proportion of restaurants, the number of attractions, water and amusement parks, spas and wellness facilities, music venues, comedy clubs, the average cost of food and alcohol, movie costs, bowling costs, cost of living, and more.

Each metric was then given a set number of points, and each city received points according to how it performed on each metric.

When the results were totaled, Portland was ranked fourteenth. The city did poorly in the cost category, but it made up for it by doing well in the amusement and recreation, nightlife, and parties categories.

Portland was ranked ninth among cities for the number of restaurants per capita and fourteenth for the number of attractions.

According to WalletHub, a fun city is one that offers something for everyone and Portland is doing that in comparison to other significant cities across the nation.

