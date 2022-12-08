Portland police investigating citywide school bomb threat

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a citywide school bomb threat, the department announced just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

PPB says after a preliminary investigation, “there is no reason to believe the threats are credible.”

Portland police first responded at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a circulating e-mailed threat received by multiple community members, according to PPB. The e-mail reportedly referred to all Portland schools and included “bias language.”

PPB says its coordinating with administrators at multiple schools and has informed the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“PPB requested that school staffs check their properties, and we have received no reports that anything suspicious has been found,” Portland police said Wednesday night. “PPB continues to ask all schools in Portland city limits to continue to sweep their properties and report anything suspicious immediately. Threats to schools are taken seriously, as are any bias incidents, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone who has information about the threat or the person responsible is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-324927.

