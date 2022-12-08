Suspect arrested in connection to Parkrose Neighborhood murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) – A suspect is facing murder charges in connection to a Parkrose Neighborhood murder in late November.

PPB says Stevie Rayven Moore, 27, was taken into custody Wednesday by the United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force.

Moore is a suspect in the death of 49-year-old Jason Edward Kinsfather, authorities say. Kinsfather was found Nov. 23, just after 9 p.m. in 11000 block of Northeast Glenn Widing Drive after a caller reported a person had been shot.

Officers arrived to find Kinsfather shot and later declared him dead.

PPB says while the arrest of Moore is a development in the case, it’s not the end of the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Detective Joe Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-312857.

