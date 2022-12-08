TriMet considers raising its adult fares for the first time in more than a decade

TriMet proposes rule change in approach to keep riders safer.
TriMet proposes rule change in approach to keep riders safer.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:32 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet is considering raising its adult fares for the first time in more than a decade and it wants to hear public opinions.

If approved, the new fares would take effect January 1, 2024, and would increase Adult 2½ hour tickets and LIFT paratransit single ride tickets by 30 cents to $2.80. The Honored Citizen 2½ hour ticket and Youth 2½ hour ticket would increase by 15 cents to $1.40.

The Adult day pass would increase by 60 cents to $5.60, and the Honored Citizen and Youth day passes would increase by 30 cents to $2.80.

People can weigh in about the proposed fare increase online now. TriMet says they will also host a series of in-person and virtual events where people can share your feedback beginning January 17. Learn more here.

