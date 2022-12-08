Vancouver father attempts to kill wife, baby before turning gun on himself

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – A Vancouver woman and her infant child are in the hospital after the woman’s husband shot her and the baby before killing himself Wednesday.

Officers responded around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday to the area of NW 152nd Street and NW 4th Place in the Salmon Creek neighborhood of Vancouver. The woman caller told 911 operators her husband had just shot their infant child, shot her, and then shot himself.

Arriving Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies made their way into the home, finding three people on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Both the woman and the infant were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

This case is being actively being investigated by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Majors Crimes Unit with assistance from the Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit.

No further details have been released at this time.

