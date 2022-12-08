Wanted man in armed standoff with Gresham police

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:21 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 47-year-old man wanted by police is in an armed standoff with Gresham police on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Gresham Police Department on Twitter.

Shortly after 3 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Northeast 36th Court after a wanted man was seen in a back yard in the area.

The wanted man barricaded himself into a shed and police said they heard multiple gunshots from inside. No police were hurt.

Police have cordoned off the area and are attempting to speak with the man.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as available.

