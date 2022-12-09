1 dead, 1 critical following ‘apparent murder-suicide attempt’ in Washougal, police say

WASHOUGAL Wash. (KPTV) - A 73-year-old woman is dead and a 78-year-old man is in critical condition after an apparent murder-suicide attempt in Washougal, Wash. Thursday afternoon, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1 p.m., a 911 caller reported hearing a gunshot at a home near Southeast Sunset View Road and Southeast Evergreen Highway. The caller told dispatch that he was going to investigate and disconnected. Dispatch was unable to reach him again.

Police responded to the house where they said they could see a woman on the floor and a man slumped over, sitting at the kitchen counter inside. Police forced their way inside and found that the two people were suffering from gunshot wounds to the head but still breathing.

They were given first aid and taken to a local trauma center where the woman, Carol Rossi, died of her injuries. The man, Roberto Rossi, is in critical condition, police said.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide attempt, and there is no threat to the community.

