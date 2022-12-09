Auditor finds ‘serious deficiencies’ in Washington County information security

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A County Auditor has reported finding “serious deficiencies” in Washington County information security.

County Auditor John Hutzler informed the Board of County Commissioners of his findings Tuesday. Acknowledging the deficiencies, County Administrator Tanya Ange promised to implement the Auditor’s recommendations by Nov. 2023.

The release of the Auditor’s finding was significantly delayed after Washington County seized the Auditor’s confidential files, authorities said.

“After seven months, and only under threat of litigation from its independent, elected County Auditor, the County Administrator returned control of those files to the Auditor, making it possible for him to present his findings to the Board and the public,” the WCSO Auditor reported.

The Auditor’s findings are available for the public to review here.

